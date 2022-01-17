FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, breezy, and chilly temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! Hope you are able to stay warm on this Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 30s. If you have to be on the roads, use caution near bridges and overpasses for the potential for black ice. Most spots should be fine as temperatures aren’t super cold. Coldest temperatures are in west Alabama where most locations are in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are a little breezy this morning around 5-10 mph making it feel like it is in the 20s. You’ll want to wear the heavy coat and grab a sweater if you plan on being outside today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry and cloudy. The system that produced the rain and wintry mix across Central Alabama is pulling away from us and impacting parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Plan for mostly cloudy conditions for most of today. There’s an outside chance we could see a few flurries or sleet pellets in parts of northeast Alabama this morning, but most of us will remain dry today. Plan for temperatures to struggle to warm near 40°F. Winds will remain breezy today from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. When you factor in the wind this afternoon, it will feel like it is in the 20s and lower 30s today. Cloud cover will slowly decrease this evening, but it will remain cold. Plan for temperatures to cool into the low to mid 30s by 6-7 PM.

Freezing Temperatures Tonight: We will likely see cloud cover slowly decrease tonight. Temperatures will end up in the upper 20s Tuesday morning with a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky. Good news is that wind speeds will end up calm tonight. Tomorrow afternoon should provide us a nice warm-up as southerly winds begin to move into our area. Plan for a partly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Next Big Thing: Our next weather maker is set to arrive Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. The first half of Wednesday will likely end up mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 30s. Temperatures will trend above average Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain will likely move into our area Wednesday evening and should move out by Thursday morning. We will all see rain with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Severe weather does not look likely at this time. Behind the rain, temperatures are forecast to cool quickly. We will likely drop into the low to mid 30s Thursday morning. Most of the moisture will be out of here before the cold air moves in, but there’s an outside chance we could see a wintry mix briefly before the moisture moves out Thursday morning. No issues are expected at this time. High temperatures Thursday are only expected to climb into the lower 40s with breezy conditions. Rain should be out of here by Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals could add up around 0.75″-1.25″.

Watching Friday and the Weekend: Friday into the weekend looks like a tricky forecast. Models are showing plenty of cold air across the Southeast. They are also hinting at an active southerly jet stream along the Gulf of Mexico where areas of low pressure could develop Friday through early next week. The biggest question is the track of these lows and the amount of moisture it will contain. Models are hinting most of us staying dry Friday into Saturday with the best chance for precipitation in southeast Alabama and into parts of Georgia. If moisture levels increase during this time period across Central Alabama, we could see a wintry mix. Right now, we will hold on to a 20% chance for precipitation Friday with highs in the lower 40s. If models change, we will let you know. This system has the potential to be a winter storm for parts of the Southeast if it can develop.

Weekend Forecast: If you have any plans for the weekend, make sure you dress warmly! Temperatures will end up in the mid 20s Saturday morning with highs only climbing into the mid 40s. We should see decreasing clouds Saturday afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Sunday will end up dry with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Afternoon temperatures Sunday will end up warmer with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. This forecast could easily change if models hint at an area of low pressure developing in the Gulf. The models are very inconsistent showing moisture over us Saturday into Sunday while other model runs keep us dry. I’ll hold on to dry conditions for Saturday and Sunday, but a lot can change as we get closer to the weekend.

