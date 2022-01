BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire.

The fire started Monday afternoon at 917 52nd Street North.

Firefighters say everyone is out of the home and no injuries have been reported.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

