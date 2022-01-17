Coaling Police investigating shooting Monday morning

COALING, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Coaling are investigating a shooting that happened on Dudley Road Monday morning.

A family member tells WBRC his dad was shot in the face, but he is expected to recover. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said the man was shot once and is in stable condition.

Tuscaloosa VCU investigators said a woman is in custody.

