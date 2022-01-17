LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Coaling Police investigating shooting Monday morning

Police in Coaling are investigating a shooting on Dudley Road.
Police in Coaling are investigating a shooting on Dudley Road.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COALING, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Coaling are investigating a shooting that happened on Dudley Road Monday morning.

A family member tells WBRC his dad was shot in the face, but he is expected to recover. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said the man was shot once and is in stable condition.

Tuscaloosa VCU investigators said a woman is in custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama Quarterback Jay Barker arrested
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee
FIRST ALERT for areas of black ice overnight into early Monday
FIRST ALERT for areas of black ice overnight into early Monday
Woman killed in 3-car wreck Saturday night in Jefferson Co.
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Birmingham Police say they are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a police...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by Birmingham Police car

Latest News

Fund to preserve, assist Black churches gets $20M donation
Jemison HS transitioning to e-learning Tuesday due to staffing shortages
Alabama Cheerleading wins UCA Division 1A All-Girl Nat'l Championship SOURCE: UCA, Alabama...
Alabama Cheerleading wins 3rd UCA Division 1A All-Girl National Championship
Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security