Children’s ER doctor asks parents to properly store firearms after an increase in pediatric injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last year, Children’s of Alabama saw more than 70 pediatric firearm patients. Officials said that is the highest they’ve ever seen it and so far this year, the trend isn’t slowing down.

Pediatrician Dr. Eric Jorge with Children’s of Alabama said they have seen a more than 50% increase in pediatric firearm injuries since the pandemic started, and with recent gun crime already this year, parents need to be careful.

“You have to do everything in your power to prevent access to the fire arms,” Jorge said. “A young child finds the firearm in their home and unintentionally discharges it and either kills themselves or another person.”

Jorge said he sees parent’s lives change forever after their child becomes a victim of intentional and unintentional gun crime. He said it’s also hard on hospital staff, because many of these injuries are preventable.

“It’s devastating for whoever the child was in the care of at the time,” Jorge said. “You can’t replace a sweet and innocent life.”

Jorge said it falls on parents and gun owners to be responsible and talking with your kids about gun safety isn’t enough.

“Their brains aren’t developed yet,” he said. “Therefore, it falls on the parents to prevent access to the guns and not just rely on the child or teenager. Teenagers are impulsive.”

He said it comes down to storage and there are four main gun safety measures to take.

“Keep your guns locked,” Jorge said. “Keep your ammunition locked. Store your guns and ammunition separately. Store your guns unloaded.”

Pediatric gun crime has been rising for years and Jorge said it will continue until more safety measures are taken by parents and gun owners.

“Over the last twenty years, we have seen a tripling of firearm injuries. We don’t see that slowing down at all, until people start storing their firearms safely.”

Dr. Jorge said the gun crime is also impacting Alabama’s blood shortage. He said Children’s of Alabama is good on it’s supply, but gunshot wounds can require a lot of blood and many Alabama hospitals are already in short supply.

Click here for blood donation sites near you.

