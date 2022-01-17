LawCall
Auburn Basketball just misses out on first-ever AP No. 1 ranking

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl. (Source: WBRC video)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team is on fire, but they’re not quite the best in the nation, at least according to the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

The highest the program has ever reached in the AP Top 25 is No. 2, which is were it currently sits. Gonzaga (14-2) has, at least for now, climbed into the top spot.

Auburn was ranked No. 4 but missed the top spot by just four votes. No. 6 Gonzaga got 1,486 to Auburn’s 1,482 to leap ahead of the Tigers.

Coach Bruce Pearl has his team humming along after two huge road wins against No. 24 No. 24 Alabama (81-77) and Ole Miss (80-71).

The Tigers are on a 13-game winning streak and are 16-1 overall so far for the season, tied as the longest active win streak in the country with Davidson.

They’re also on a 5-0 win streak in SEC play, a feat the Tigers have managed to accomplish only three other times in history (1959, 1965 and 1999).

The season is in full swing and Auburn is preparing for a two-game homestand at Auburn Arena against Georgia (5-12, 0-4 SEC) on Wednesday.

The Tigers hold the all-time series win over Georgia by a single game (97-96), but the Dawgs have won two of the last three matchups.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

