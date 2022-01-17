LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of South Quintard Avenue on Sunday around 3 a.m.

Anniston Police say the shooting was between night club security and a 36-year-old woman. When police arrived on scene, they found the woman lying on the ground inside the business.

The victim was transported by ambulance to NEARMC Hospital, where she later died, according to police.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Authorities continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama Quarterback Jay Barker arrested
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee
FIRST ALERT for areas of black ice overnight into early Monday
FIRST ALERT for areas of black ice overnight into early Monday
Woman killed in 3-car wreck Saturday night in Jefferson Co.
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Birmingham Police say they are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a police...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by Birmingham Police car

Latest News

Alabama Cheerleading wins UCA Division 1A All-Girl Nat'l Championship SOURCE: UCA, Alabama...
Alabama Cheerleading wins 3rd UCA Division 1A All-Girl National Championship
A woman is dead after deputies said she was stabbed to death by her adult son.
Deputies say son used sword to kill mother in Mobile County
Several crews battled a large residential fire Sunday night, according to Ebenezer Fire and...
Several crews battle large residential fire
Mass testing sites could return to portions of the state.
Local, State and Federal help rushing to alleviate Omicron testing strain