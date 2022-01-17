Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of South Quintard Avenue on Sunday around 3 a.m.

Anniston Police say the shooting was between night club security and a 36-year-old woman. When police arrived on scene, they found the woman lying on the ground inside the business.

The victim was transported by ambulance to NEARMC Hospital, where she later died, according to police.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Authorities continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.