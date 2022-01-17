LawCall
Alabama Cheerleading wins 3rd UCA Division 1A All-Girl National Championship

UAB Cheerleading placed 9th.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Cheerleading took home its third Division 1A all-girl national championship Sunday at the 2022 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship.

The Crimson Tide’s co-ed squad also earned a runner-up finish.

The championship is the program’s third in the Division 1A All-Girl competition, previously winning in 2020 and 2015. It is the sixth national title overall, also winning co-ed titles in 1984, 2011 and 2015. Alabama’s second-place finish in this year’s co-ed competition is its third in the last six years, previously hitting the mark in 2020 and 2017. The Crimson Tide did not compete in the 2021 championship.

The three-day competition took place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. Teams were judged based on stunting, tumbling skills, crowd-leading abilities and overall performance.

UAB Cheerleading placed 9th in D1-A All Girl. Go Blazers!

