71-year-old woman fatally shot in Columbus, marking city’s first homicide of 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Columbus are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police say they responded to the scene in the 5000 block of Delray Drive shortly after 2p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that crash into a tree. The driver, 71-year-old Barbara Luke, suffered at least one gunshot wound, police say.

Authorities say they immediately attempted chest compressions, but EMS were unable to revive the victim.

Luke was pronounced dead by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office at 2:45 p.m.

Anyone with any information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact Detective Sherman Hayes with the Columbus Police Department by calling 706-225-4268 or email him at shayes@columbusga.org.

