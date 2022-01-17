LawCall
23-year-old Dora man killed while walking on I-22

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old man was struck and killed by two vehicles while he was walking on I-22, according to the Jefferson County coroner.

The coroner said 23-year-old Chapley Loyd Jones, of Dora, was walking on I-22 West at Snowville-Brent Road when he was struck by two vehicles at 11:08 p.m.

Jones died several minutes later.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency – State Troopers.

