TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police say they recovered 46 pounds of marijuana during a search warrant.

Authorities say this happened on Scooter Drive. Police say they also recovered six firearms and cash as well. No word on who is in custody.

Yes, recreational Marijuana is still illegal in Alabama. 46 pounds of illegal Marijuana along with 6 firearms and cash... Posted by Trussville Police Department on Saturday, January 15, 2022

