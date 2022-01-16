LawCall
Snow and rain across Alabama

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People across Alabama woke up to snow or a snow and rain mix Sunday morning.

Folks in Clanton, Jemison, and across Chilton and Bibb County saw the snow first. The flakes piled up on lawns, porches, car hoods and roofs.

There weren’t any travel problems on the roadways early Sunday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect until 9 p.m. for areas in north Birmingham to the Mississippi to Georgia lines. Wet snow was expected with accumulations up to one inch, possibly, mainly north of I-20.

