Report: Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new report from the Tennessean says former Alabama quarterback and current radio show host Jay Barker was arrested in Tennessee on Saturday.

The report says Barker was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $10,000 bond, but is on a 12-hour hold for release for domestic violence.

Barker played quarterback for the Crimson Tide, leading them to a national championship in 1992. He currently hosts " The Jay Barker Show” in Alabama.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

