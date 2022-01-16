LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Report: Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee

Report: Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested
Report: Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new report from the Tennessean says former Alabama quarterback and current radio show host Jay Barker was arrested in Tennessee on Saturday.

The report says Barker was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $10,000 bond, but is on a 12-hour hold for release for domestic violence.

Barker played quarterback for the Crimson Tide, leading them to a national championship in 1992. He currently hosts " The Jay Barker Show” in Alabama.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early snowfall predictions.
FIRST ALERT: Rain returning Saturday, possibly ending as a mix of rain & snow Sunday
The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
Mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting in Hueytown
Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Kentucky school district mourns loss of first-grade teacher to COVID-19
First Alert Desk: Police had a shooting scene tapped off for hours Friday morning.
Man killed in early morning B’ham shooting identified

Latest News

Daniel Carlson
Daniel Carlson confident going into playoffs
aTeam
Daniel Carlson’s kick sent two teams to the playoffs and money to one Birmingham non-profit
11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) Photo by University of...
Mathis, Neal, Williams declare NFL Draft
Alabama ratio
Have you been on “Auburn Twitter” lately? If not, you may be asking “what do you meme?”