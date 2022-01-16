Rankin County Sheriff’s Department reports icy roads and impassable highways

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to avoid travel on the north end of Rankin County.

According to a Facebook post made by Sheriff Bryan Bailey, there have been several stranded motorists that have been rescued.

Bailey also reports that Highway 25 is becoming impassable due to increasing snow.

He also reports that several highways such as I-20 East and Highway 80 towards Pelahatchie are starting to ice as well.

!!! Update!!! The temperature has risen above freezing and the roads have slightly improved. All roads north of a line... Posted by Bryan Bailey on Sunday, January 16, 2022

