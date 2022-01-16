Infectious disease experts warn COVID could infect nearly everyone eventually

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Infectious disease experts are now warning that COVID-19 will likely infect almost everyone at some point.

For Alabama, transmission of COVID-19 is high across the entire state, meaning its really easy to catch right now.

The state’s percent positivity rate is at more than 41 percent ,and state health leaders said it’s supposed to be less than five percent.

Infectious disease expert Dr. David Kimberlin said this variant is spreading faster than he has ever seen. It’s about eight times more contagious than the original COVID strain.

With Alabama’s vaccination numbers at only about 48 percent of the state, Kimberlin said most people will get infected and we likely won’t see COVID go away.

“It is possible that everyone will get it at some point,” Kimberlin said. “I don’t think this virus is going to go away. Unlike a year and a half ago, where we had hopes the genie would go back in the bottle and the virus eradicated from the world, that isn’t going to happen.”

Kimberlin said if more people across the state get the vaccine and booster shots, it will help make the virus less severe over time, becoming more like the flu.

