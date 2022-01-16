FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather and Wind Advisories for Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. this evening for areas in north Birmingham to the Mississippi to Georgia lines. Wet snow is expected with accumulations up to one inch, possibly, mainly north of I-20.

A Wind Advisory continues through 6 a.m. for areas east of I-65 for winds gusting up to 35 mph. Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions. A storm system is moving across the state this morning bringing a chance for a rain and snow mixture at times, possibly changing over to all snow later today especially across the northern counties. Accumulation of snow may occur along and north of Interstate 22 and generally along and north of Interstate 20 east of Birmingham with amounts of one inch are possible along with locally higher amounts up to two inches in the far northern counties.

Cooler air will be moving in from the west through the day as the area of low pressure moves across the region accompanied by falling temperatures during the day. There may be a few hours during the afternoon where precipitation transitions completely to snow, however, accumulations will be limited due to warm surface conditions which will only fall to near or slightly above freezing temperatures. Still some heavier snow may allow for minor accumulations. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Northeast Alabama for Jackson and Dekalb counties.

The precipitation will end after sunset as the storm center pulls away from our area and a dry air mass will return. Lingering clouds and colder temperatures will be the limiting factor for high temperatures tomorrow but with clearing skies temperatures overnight Monday night will be much colder, falling to near 25 in most locations. Temperatures will be a bit warmer by Tuesday afternoon with a return to a more southerly wind flow Tuesday night.

A cold front will move through the region Wednesday night bringing returning rain chances followed by another cold, dry air mass overspreading the region Thursday and Friday. Another disturbance may rotate into the region with some forecast models indicating the chance for more wintry precipitation by the end of the upcoming week but with limited moisture due to the dry air mass already in place the chances appear low for such a development at this time.

