Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home

Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Judge Christopher R. Dassau(19th Judicial District Court)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department said 19th Judicial District Court Judge Christopher R. Dassau was found dead in his home on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Officers said they were called to the home by loved ones after Dassau didn’t respond to their attempts to make contact.

Police said foul play is not suspected at this time.

Dassau assumed his role in January 2021 after working as a city prosecutor in Baker for nearly a decade.

