LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

47-year-old Charlotte Tarasine Simpson
Grandmother’s charges upgraded in death of infant grandchild
Chance for snow.
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Saturday, wintry weather possible Sunday
Early snowfall predictions.
FIRST ALERT: Rain returning Saturday, possibly ending as a mix of rain & snow Sunday
The remains were found in this backyard in May 2012.
Remains, found in Lincoln, identified more than 9 years later
Alabama school districts reported 16,000 COVID cases for the week through Jan. 13, 2022. The...
Alabama schools report 16K COVID cases; MPS leads the state

Latest News

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a child was...
Authorities investigating after child shot in Jefferson County
Mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting in Hueytown
Mother charged after 2-year-old finds gun, shoots self
Mother charged after 2-year-old finds gun, shoots self
ADPH data shows that 2,180 people are hospitalized with the virus across the state as of...
Doctors say 56% of kids at Children’s of Alabama are testing positive for COVID