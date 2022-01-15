LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Lionel Richie spotted at Montgomery restaurant

Music icon Lionel Richie was spotted at a Montgomery restaurant Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Alabama...
Music icon Lionel Richie was spotted at a Montgomery restaurant Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Alabama Daily News publisher Todd Stacy took the photo at Central.(Source: Todd Stacy)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Music icon Lionel Richie was spotted at a Montgomery restaurant Friday night.

Alabama Daily News publisher Todd Stacy snapped a picture with the Tuskegee native at Central.

“Never know who you’ll run into in downtown Montgomery. We’re dancing on the ceiling with Lionel Richie!” Stacy wrote on Facebook.

Richie is a music icon and one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. His career began at Tuskegee Institute, now Tuskegee University, in 1968 when he and several fellow students formed the Commodores. Richie launched a solo career in 1982 with a debut album that sold more than four million copies. The recipient of four Grammy awards, Richie is known for mega-hits such as “Endless Love,” “Lady,” and “All Night Long.”

For the past four seasons, he has been a judge on ABC’s American Idol and is set to return for the upcoming season.

Ritchie was inducted into the Alabama Academy of Honor Class of 2021.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama Quarterback Jay Barker arrested
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory for north and east Alabama
FIRST ALERT: Possibility of a rain/snow mix on Sunday
Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Kentucky school district mourns loss of first-grade teacher to COVID-19
3-year-old okay after shooting himself in the leg
3-year-old okay after shooting himself in the leg
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

Latest News

Snow fight! in Clanton SOURCE: Kristin Mims
Snow fight! in Clanton SOURCE: Kristin Mims
Snow in Verbena SOUCE: Lori Knight
Snow in Verbena SOUCE: Lori Knight
Turkeys in the snow in Clanton SOURCE: Kim Gillespie
Turkeys in the snow in Clanton SOURCE: Kim Gillespie
Snow in Livingston
Snow and rain across Alabama
Snow in Clanton SOURCE: Kim
Snow in Clanton SOURCE: Kim