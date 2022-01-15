LawCall
Former Alabama sheriff indicted on ethics, campaign charges

The attorney general’s office says former Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris surrendered on the charges and is free on $50,000 bond.(Source: Clarke County Sheriff's Office website))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A former southwest Alabama sheriff has been indicted on ethics and campaign finance charges.

The attorney general’s office says former Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris surrendered on the charges and is free on $50,000 bond.

Norris was first elected in 2010 and resigned last year during an impeachment probe. He is charged with using his office for personal gain; illegally using campaign contributions; intentionally violating reporting and disclosure requirements; and tax evasion.

Court records were not immediately available to show whether Norris had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting in Hueytown