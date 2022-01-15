BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday has turned out to be on the soggy side as widespread rain moves across Alabama ahead of our Next Big Thing, a complex winter storm system moving across the Southeast. A cold rain will continue through the overnight hours with blustery conditions remaining. A Wind Advisory is in effect through tomorrow morning with gusts up to 40 MPH possible. Good excuse to stay in and fire up the Crockpot for your Saturday night!

Going into Sunday, we have a First Alert for the possibility of a transition from rain to a wintry mix during the morning and afternoon hours as a reinforcing blast of cold air moves into the Southeast. Temperatures will start off in the 40s before sunrise but fall into the 30s throughout the day. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties across north and east-central Alabama including Marion, Winston, Fayette, Lamar, Cullman, Blount, Walker, St. Clair, Etowah, Cherokee, Cleburne, Talladega, Clay, Calhoun, and Randolph in our area. Across far northeast Alabama, a Winter Storm Warning is in place, where locally higher amounts in excess of 1-3″ of snow will be possible thanks to the higher terrain. Meanwhile, as far as our counties under the Winter Weather Advisory, a coating to upwards of 1-2″ will be possible as rain transitions to snow throughout the day tomorrow, and roads could be on the slippery side with slushy spots possible.

FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory for north and east Alabama (WBRC)

Areas outside of the Winter Weather Advisory (to the south and east) will likely see some snow mixed in with the cold rain, but temperatures are expected to remain above freezing and thus preventing much in the way of accumulation; any snow would likely melt once reaching the surface, or not remain on the ground long. Nevertheless, even in areas where temperatures are warm enough to prevent slippery travel, roads will still be wet, so if you can stay put tomorrow, you can at least avoid messy road conditions. We will have to monitor for the possibility of any black ice going into Sunday night, but we hope the winds will be strong enough to prevent any widespread issues. Even once the rain/snow mix exits east Alabama tomorrow evening, clouds will linger and temperatures will continue to fall to at or near freezing overnight. Monday morning will start off frigid and brisk with mostly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a few flurries Monday morning either, but most of us will not have any issues. If clouds can finally clear out Monday afternoon, we should get some sunshine to warm us back up into the low to mid 40s.

The week ahead features more cold weather in store. Temperatures will stay below freezing through Tuesday morning and only briefly climb into the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday AM. Highs will at least rebound into seasonable territory (the 50s) on Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. By mid-week, the weather pattern turns unsettled again as rain chances return to the forecast Wednesday through Friday. Expect showers around Wednesday into Thursday morning, then drying out Thursday afternoon before another shot of rain on Friday. With temperatures being so chilly, we will have to watch for any wintry mix potential, but for now, just a cold rain in the forecast. Wednesday will actually warm up to near 60 before dropping back into the 40s for highs on Thursday and Friday with lows in freezing territory again at the end of the work week.

So, no major warm-ups in the forecast! Stay warm and cozy, and keep up to date with the evolving winter weather forecast on the free WBRC First Alert Weather app. Make sure you are checking for the latest information as snowfall amounts will be subject to change based on new data.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.