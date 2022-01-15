FIRST ALERT: A Wind Advisory and Winter Storm Watch for some areas through the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the area from 6 p.m. this evening through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. We are expecting easterly winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35-mph along and south of the I-20/I-59 Corridor. These winds can blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

First Alert 1-15-22 (Fred Hunter WBRC)

A storm system will move across the Deep South over the weekend. It will bring an opportunity for rain changing over to snow on Sunday. Accumulation of snow may occur along and north of I-22 and along and north of I-20 east of Birmingham, with accumulations up to one-half inch with locally higher amounts. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Jackson and DeKalb counties in Northeast Alabama.

Additionally, winds will increase as the system moves through the area, especially along the ridge tops in the east. A Wind Advisory may be necessary for portions of the area, Saturday night through Sunday morning.

First Alert 1-15-22 (Fred Hunter WBRC)

This morning we are already seeing increasing clouds ahead of the system of low pressure associated with the winter weather threat but the rain should hold off until later today. Rain will move in from the west. By this afternoon Gulf moisture will bring in the increasing rain showers which will move to the east through tonight. The storm system will move closer tonight accompanied by gusty winds especially in the higher elevations but the center of the system will not move into our area until tomorrow morning and with cold temperatures in the upper levels of the atmosphere the rain may transition to a rain/snow mix beginning late tomorrow morning and continuing into the afternoon. However, temperatures at the surface are expected to remain above freezing as of now meaning limited snow accumulation and impacts on travel.

The best chances for snowfall accumulation will be in north and northeastern areas where snowfall rains are expected to be higher and temperatures fall to near freezing especially in higher elevations where accumulations of around a half-inch may occur with locally higher amounts in a few areas.

The system will begin moving out of the area tomorrow night followed by winds shifting to the northwest bringing in colder air. There could be a few lingering snow flurries in Northeast Alabama before temperatures drop below freezing in the pre-dawn hours Monday morning. This may lead to a few slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses in areas where there is still some lingering moisture on the roadways.

We are expecting a return to dry weather for the first half of next week with rain chances returning by Wednesday and continuing into Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Following the passage of the front rain chances will again diminish Thursday afternoon and evening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.