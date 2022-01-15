LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Daniel Carlson confident going into playoffs

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn kicker, Daniel Carlson, is getting ready for the Raiders Wild Card Game against the Bengals.

Carlson has a 93% FG percentage this year. He has also booted many game-winning kicks this season, including the one against the Chargers in OT that sent Las Vegas to the post-season.

Carlson said it already feels like the Raiders have been playing in the playoffs because the last four weeks have been must-win games, just like Saturday’s at Cincinnati.

“Going to be tough environment,” Carlson said. “But we’ve battled through a lot of adversity this year.”

Kickoff for the Raiders-Bengals matchup is at 3:30 Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early snowfall predictions.
FIRST ALERT: Rain returning Saturday, possibly ending as a mix of rain & snow Sunday
The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
Mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting in Hueytown
Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Kentucky school district mourns loss of first-grade teacher to COVID-19
First Alert Desk: Police had a shooting scene tapped off for hours Friday morning.
Man killed in early morning B’ham shooting identified

Latest News

Daniel Carlson on road to AFC Wild Card
aTeam
Daniel Carlson’s kick sent two teams to the playoffs and money to one Birmingham non-profit
11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) Photo by University of...
Mathis, Neal, Williams declare NFL Draft
Alabama ratio
Have you been on “Auburn Twitter” lately? If not, you may be asking “what do you meme?”