Daniel Carlson confident going into playoffs
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn kicker, Daniel Carlson, is getting ready for the Raiders Wild Card Game against the Bengals.
Carlson has a 93% FG percentage this year. He has also booted many game-winning kicks this season, including the one against the Chargers in OT that sent Las Vegas to the post-season.
Carlson said it already feels like the Raiders have been playing in the playoffs because the last four weeks have been must-win games, just like Saturday’s at Cincinnati.
“Going to be tough environment,” Carlson said. “But we’ve battled through a lot of adversity this year.”
Kickoff for the Raiders-Bengals matchup is at 3:30 Saturday.
