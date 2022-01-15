Daniel Carlson confident going into playoffs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn kicker, Daniel Carlson, is getting ready for the Raiders Wild Card Game against the Bengals.

Carlson has a 93% FG percentage this year. He has also booted many game-winning kicks this season, including the one against the Chargers in OT that sent Las Vegas to the post-season.

Carlson said it already feels like the Raiders have been playing in the playoffs because the last four weeks have been must-win games, just like Saturday’s at Cincinnati.

“Going to be tough environment,” Carlson said. “But we’ve battled through a lot of adversity this year.”

Kickoff for the Raiders-Bengals matchup is at 3:30 Saturday.

