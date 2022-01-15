Breaking down Alabama’s new proposed NIL law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The landscape of NIL in Alabama could be changing, and some think its for the better.

Alabama passed the first house bill for NIL last year to make sure Alabama schools weren’t at a competitive disadvantage when it came to recruiting. They thought at the time the NCAA would leave it up to states to regulate, but instead the NCAA left it up to each school.

If you are wondering why your favorite athletes aren’t repping their schools in any of their brand deals, it’s because right now they can’t.

“I will say the law was restrictive,” Cody Jackson, Samford Assistant AD of Compliance and Academics said.

Alabama is currently going off the NIL bill passed in April 2021.

“We passed the legislation last year with the anticipation the NCAA would allow state law to prevail. Instead they went in another direction and adopted a set of rules and standards, which was kinda a model for everybody,” State Representative Kyle South, said.

Rep. South is the sponsor for Alabama’s new NIL bill.

The repeal of the current legislation would allow each school to set their own guidelines for student athletes.

“So we can come up with whatever we want our policy to be.” Jackson said.

“Wanted to make sure our universities had those tools in their tool bag as they go talk to student athletes across the country,” South added.

Jackson sees this as a good thing after not being able to help student athletes this past year.

“We had some groups reach out to us and say hey can we have your student athletes contact info and we will go from there, we couldn’t even do that,” Jackson said.

With less restrictions, athletes have more tools to take advantage of this new era in college athletics, something Jackson is excited for.

“The more we can do for them the better,” Jackson said.

The new bill, has passed the house committee and will hit the house floor Tuesday.

