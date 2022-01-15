Authorities investigating after child shot in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a child was shot Friday night.

This happened in the 500 block of Roanoke Street. Authorities say the child is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. So far, no word on what caused this shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.