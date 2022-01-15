LawCall
Authorities investigating after child shot in Jefferson County

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department are investigating after a child was shot in Forestdale.
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a child was shot in Forestdale.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a child was shot Friday night.

This happened in the 500 block of Roanoke Street. Authorities say the child is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. So far, no word on what caused this shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

