3-year-old okay after shooting himself in the leg

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported that they received a call of a child shot on Friday January 14, 2022 at 8:30 p.m.

Deputies said the shooting happened in the 500 block of Roanoke Street in the Forestdale community. When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the child being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Family members were able to stop the bleeding and stabilize the child before he was transported to the hospital.

The initial report is that the 3-year-old child found a loaded firearm belonging to a family member and accidentally wounded himself. The child was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

