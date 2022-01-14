West Alabama in the clear for now from wintry weather this weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With a wintry forecast potentially in the mix for us, what does this mean for area EMA leaders?

West Alabama’s no stranger to bad weather, regardless of what it looks like.

EMA officials here in this part of the state say they are prepared, but feel very strongly at this point that parts of West Alabama such as Tuscaloosa and Pickens Counties are no longer in the so-called ‘threat zone’ other than cold temperatures. Still, there are some things to keep in mind.

“There are certain things we would like to remind Tuscaloosa County residents and the first thing we are experiencing colder temperatures especially at night just to make sure you take extra precautions to keep your pets safe. If you have a garage but sure to bring in your pets or bring them inside because temperatures have been dropping below 30s, so let’s just remember our pets are part of our families as well so we need to take care of them,” said Tuscaloosa County EMA Deputy Director Tamara Croom.

Also be mindful that bridges can potentially ice over.

