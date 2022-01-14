UPDATE: AL. 171 in Tuscaloosa Co. reopens after Friday morning crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.

Original story:

A crash involving a commercial vehicle and another vehicle has shut down both lanes of Alabama 171 near the 10 mile marker in Tuscaloosa County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division say the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. Friday.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is helping with traffic control.

