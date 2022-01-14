LawCall
UPDATE: AL. 171 in Tuscaloosa Co. reopens after Friday morning crash

A crash Friday morning shut down part of AL. 171 in Tuscaloosa Co.
A crash Friday morning shut down part of AL. 171 in Tuscaloosa Co.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.

Original story:

A crash involving a commercial vehicle and another vehicle has shut down both lanes of Alabama 171 near the 10 mile marker in Tuscaloosa County.


Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division say the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. Friday.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is helping with traffic control.

