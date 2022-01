ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Thompson wide receiver Ryan Peppins is Alabama’s Mr. Football.

Peppins caught 80 passes and 23 touchdowns for the Warriors this season, and he is the school’s first ever Mister Football.

He signed with Utah in the early signing period.

