Strawberry festival coming to Chilton Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County is adding a new festival and 5 new queens to their annual celebration of agriculture in the county.

The first ever Chilton County Strawberry Pageant will be held on March 12. Five Strawberry queens will be selected at the to help promote strawberries and agriculture all across the county.

The Strawberry Festival will be held on Apr. 9, 2022, at Richard Wood Park in Thorsby.

Chilton County is growing! We are so excited to add a new festival to Chilton County along with the Chilton County... Posted by Chilton County Strawberry Festival on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

