Stillman College hosts community garden block party Saturday

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Stillman College are hoping to plant new seeds in the community by hosting an event to encourage more people to live healthy lifestyles.

A community garden block party will be held mostly outdoors on campus Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and offer health screenings, cooking demonstrations, exercise for seniors and more.

“You see a lot of people with high blood pressure, you have a lot of people with diabetes. We just thought it was time for us in this community as being a college and educational institution that we provide some sense of how you can improve your health.” explained Mason Bonner, Director of Community Relations at Stillman College.

Stillman’s community garden started as an idea but has since taken root and flourished.

The Community Garden project task force formed more than two years ago and corralled numerous partners to get the garden prepped and planted last spring. The Alabama Cooperative Extension Service provided soil testing, while Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority and the Sierra Club’s West Alabama Group provided soil and seeds for the first crop bed that grew in April 2021.

Stillman students harvested hot peppers, tomatoes, collards, cucumbers and strawberries that May.

“After that, we decided to do a winter garden with collards and broccoli,” Bonner said.

The garden will soon be relocated to a Stillman-owned property that is easily accessible to community members.

“We’re beyond excited for both our campus and Tuscaloosa Community to take part in the Block Party,” said Bonner, “We’ve had incredible engagement from numerous agencies and partner organizations to help this come together and create opportunities for help people live healthy lifestyles.”

The garden block party will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Greek row.

Opening ceremony (Amphitheater): 10 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Health Screenings (Johnson-Robinson Building): 10:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Cooking Demonstration (Greek Row): 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Complimentary Food (Greek Row) 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Exercise for Seniors (Cordell Wynn Center): 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Closing Ceremony (Amphitheater): 1:50 p.m. – 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.