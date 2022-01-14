State Health Officer reacts as Alabama surpasses grave COVID-19 milestone

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is now reporting 1,004,622 positive COVID-19 cases in Alabama. On top of that, we have seen over 16,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.

State Health Officer Dr. Harris didn’t hold back when speaking on the astounding numbers even opening wishing that the numbers weren’t real.

“It is a milestone we would have rather not reached. We are seeing cases going up faster now than ever before. Until the last week of December, we had never had more than 5,000 cases in a single day and we had only reached that little milestone once or twice. For the last two weeks or so, we have had more than 10,000 cases a day we are averaging. So these are incredible numbers, and we wish we weren’t having to deal with them,” said Dr. Harris.

Perhaps the most unsettling fact for the state health leader is that the daily amount of cases has continued to climb.

“In terms of the number of daily cases, this is much more transmissible. We are seeing a lot more cases, but at the same time we are not seeing hospitalizations go up as fast. Now they are going up and they are increasing to the point where we have a lot of concerns with how our hospitals are going to handle that, but they are fortunately not going up with the same pace as Delta.”

