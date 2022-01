BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned semi truck at Dead Man’s Curve on I-20 West is causing delays this morning.

All westbound lanes are blocked. Crews are on the scene.

No reports of any injuries.

7:44AM *FIRST ALERT* OVERTURNED SEMI TRUCK on I-20 WB at I-20/59 (Deadmans Curve) has all lanes blocked/interstate shut down. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/3XL8uwRXM2 — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) January 14, 2022

Please use caution in the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.