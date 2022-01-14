LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Mother tells 911 operator she stabbed her own children, sheriff says

Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Township, Ohio.
Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Township, Ohio.(Lucas County Correctional Center)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Two children were found with critical injuries after their mother told 911 operators she stabbed them, according to authorities.

Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre told WTVG Jameshia Taylor, 28, called 911 from the Franklin Park Mall and said she was distraught and possibly suicidal.

Navarre said during the conversation, she also mentioned she stabbed her two children.

Deputies found a 7- and 8-year-old both stabbed inside a home in Springfield Township. One of the children was in critical condition and required surgery.

Officers found Taylor sitting outside the mall on a bench. She was taken into custody and is facing two counts of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

47-year-old Charlotte Tarasine Simpson
Grandmother’s charges upgraded in death of infant grandchild
Chance for snow.
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Saturday, wintry weather possible Sunday
The remains were found in this backyard in May 2012.
Remains, found in Lincoln, identified more than 9 years later
Alabama school districts reported 16,000 COVID cases for the week through Jan. 13, 2022. The...
Alabama schools report 16K COVID cases; MPS leads the state
Robert Evans named Vestavia High School new head football coach.
Vestavia High School names new head football coach

Latest News

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait following her appearance on the television talk...
#BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
White House: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion
Downtown Gadsden Chili Cook-off
Downtown Gadsden Chili Cook-off returns
A look at MLK’s commitment to voter rights as voting legislation stalls in Congress
A look at MLK’s commitment to voter rights as voting legislation stalls in Congress
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses the upcoming deadline for ACA...
Deadline for ACA health insurance enrollment is Saturday