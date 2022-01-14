LawCall
Mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting in Hueytown

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Police say a woman has been charged after her two-year-old son accidentally shot and killed himself on Tuesday.

Authorities say 23-year-old Krishana Danyell Small is charged with manslaughter after the death of Kyler Small. Police say Kyler found a family member’s weapon and shot it. This happened in the 1400 block of 26th Avenue. Kyler was taken Children’s Hospital where he died.

Police say they have spoken with Small and believe she will turn herself in. Her bond is set at $30,000.

***Press Release*** At 11:35am today, Hueytown Police and Fire responded to the 1400 block of 26th Avenue on a report...

Posted by Hueytown Police Department on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

