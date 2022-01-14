More than $1 Million approved for disaster loans in Alabama

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the U.S. Small Business Administration say more than one million dollars have been approved in disaster relief from the October 6th storms in Alabama.

Officials say 24 disaster loans have been approved for $1,232,200 for businesses and residents.

Officials says the deadline for applications for property damage is February 21st.

