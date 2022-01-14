Man killed in early morning B’ham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed during an assault in Birmingham’s West End neighborhood early Friday morning according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The shooting happed around 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 7th Street SW.

The victim, a 56-year-old black male was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

No word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No word on any suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

