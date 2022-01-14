LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man killed in early morning B’ham shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed during an assault in Birmingham’s West End neighborhood early Friday morning according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The shooting happed around 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 7th Street SW.

The victim, a 56-year-old black male was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

No word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No word on any suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance for snow.
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Saturday, wintry weather possible Sunday
47-year-old Charlotte Tarasine Simpson
Grandmother’s charges upgraded in death of infant grandchild
The remains were found in this backyard in May 2012.
Remains, found in Lincoln, identified more than 9 years later
Robert Evans named Vestavia High School new head football coach.
Vestavia High School names new head football coach
The parents of the shooting victim Jeffrey Reed are speaking out.
Parents of Bama Lanes shooting victim speak

Latest News

First Alert Desk: Police had a shooting scene tapped off for hours Friday morning.
First Alert Desk: Police had a shooting scene tapped off for hours Friday morning.
First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic
Healthcare vaccine mandate and hospital staffing
State health leaders said federal vaccine mandate for hospital workers could make staffing shortages worse
How officials were able to identify remains a decade later
How officials were able to identify remains a decade later