Man killed in early morning B’ham shooting
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed during an assault in Birmingham’s West End neighborhood early Friday morning according to the Jefferson County Coroner.
The shooting happed around 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 7th Street SW.
The victim, a 56-year-old black male was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
No word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
No word on any suspects.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
