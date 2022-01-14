Man arrested on drug charges after leading police on chase

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale Police say they have arrested a man on drug charges after he led them on a chase on Wednesday.

Authorities say an officer tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Carson at Indian Valley Road, but the car did not stop. The chase went through Tarrant and through Birmingham before the car went off the road at 29th Street North and 42nd Terrace North. There, officers found 47-year-old Marcus Holmes in possession of nearly 32 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine, 45 oxycodone pills, and other pills.

Holmes has been charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $260,000 bonds.

