Inflation Strikes West Alabama Businesses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Your next cup of coffee will likely cost you a little more. Don’t blame the diner, but blame it on inflation.

Just about anywhere you go, you’ll find higher prices and it’s no exception in West Alabama. Near the front door of the Heritage House in Tuscaloosa, you’ll find a little note explaining why the team here had to increase their prices.

“The coffee.. I know it’s been raised 5% and because coffee has gone up,” said manager Mia Rodriguez.

Inflation is around 7% these days, the highest since the early 1980s.

“Inflation has affected individuals as well as businesses. Prices of goods have gone up,” said Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association.

At the Heritage House, Rodriguez says there is no evidence they’ve lost customers. In fact, they seemed to be understanding. After all, the pandemic is still with us.

“I can buy strawberries for a certain price and it’s doubled. We do need to make ends meet and make sure everyone is getting paid, keep their lights on and that sort of thing,” said Rodriguez.

“Inflation has been felt by consumers and business owners,” said Dennis.

In spite of inflation, the news isn’t all bad. It appears consumers have weathered the storm fairly well, according to Dennis.

“You know business is still good for the most part. Consumers.. their bank accounts are full for the most part and so they’ve been able to weather that,” said Dennis.

Mia Rodriguez says for now she has no idea whether they’ll have to increase menu prices even more, but the key thing to remember what they’ve done so far has been very incremental.

