LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Inflation Strikes West Alabama Businesses

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Your next cup of coffee will likely cost you a little more. Don’t blame the diner, but blame it on inflation.

Just about anywhere you go, you’ll find higher prices and it’s no exception in West Alabama. Near the front door of the Heritage House in Tuscaloosa, you’ll find a little note explaining why the team here had to increase their prices.

“The coffee.. I know it’s been raised 5% and because coffee has gone up,” said manager Mia Rodriguez.

Inflation is around 7% these days, the highest since the early 1980s.

“Inflation has affected individuals as well as businesses. Prices of goods have gone up,” said Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association.

At the Heritage House, Rodriguez says there is no evidence they’ve lost customers. In fact, they seemed to be understanding. After all, the pandemic is still with us.

“I can buy strawberries for a certain price and it’s doubled. We do need to make ends meet and make sure everyone is getting paid, keep their lights on and that sort of thing,” said Rodriguez.

“Inflation has been felt by consumers and business owners,” said Dennis.

In spite of inflation, the news isn’t all bad. It appears consumers have weathered the storm fairly well, according to Dennis.

“You know business is still good for the most part. Consumers.. their bank accounts are full for the most part and so they’ve been able to weather that,” said Dennis.

Mia Rodriguez says for now she has no idea whether they’ll have to increase menu prices even more, but the key thing to remember what they’ve done so far has been very incremental.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover announces new head football coach Wade Waldrop
Hoover High School announces new head football coach
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Jennifer Renata Coleman and Keith Randall Sanders died of natural causes
UPDATE: Public helps Jefferson Co. coroner find families of 2 people who died
Homicide investigation underway in SW Birmingham
18 year old killed in shooting in West Birmingham
Police searching for Missing Erica Daniels Arrington
Critical Missing Person Investigation issued for Birmingham woman

Latest News

Two trapped in Powell trench collapse
Both workers freed following Powell trench collapse
Ryan Peppins is Alabama's Mr. Football
Thompson WR Peppins wins Mr. Football 2021
Deandre Floyd
19-year-old man missing in Jefferson County
Alabama school districts reported 16,000 COVID cases for the week through Jan. 13, 2022. The...
Alabama schools report 16K COVID cases; MPS leads the state