Heart Gallery Alabama: Amber & Trevor

Amber, born November 2005, enjoys art and music. Her favorite food is fried green tomatoes. Her favorite activity is helping with the chickens, gathering eggs/feeding/cleaning pins. Amber has been a part of a competition with her chickens and has won many ribbons. Amber has high self-esteem and loves to be creative. Amber loves to play and have a good time. She is great with other children and is very caring towards adults. Amber is very well behaved while at school and at home.

Trevor, born October 2011, is a very loving child who enjoys learning new things. Trevor loves to smile and dance. He has recently learned to identify different animals, colors, and sounds. He loves everything cats! He has two stuffed cat toys that he sleeps with each night. Trevor has a great appetite and loves veggies. Trevor gets along well with other children.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

