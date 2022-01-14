First Alert for increasing clouds Friday; Rain returns Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting out the morning with temperatures mostly in the 30s. It is a little cooler in northeast Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Some spots are warmer thanks to cloud cover moving in from the northwest. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with more clouds likely to move in this afternoon. I would plan for increasing clouds today. We will likely end up mostly cloudy by this afternoon and evening. Good news is that we will stay dry today. Temperatures will trend five degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will continue from the north at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will remain dry with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 40s after 6 PM.

Next Big Thing: Our next weather maker is forecast to move into Central Alabama Saturday afternoon. The first half of Saturday is looking cloudy and mostly dry with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s. Showers will likely move into west Alabama late in the early afternoon hours. I think rain will increase in coverage and intensity by Saturday evening and night as an area of low pressure develops across the Southeast. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-2 inches. Temperatures Saturday will end up in the mid 50s with easterly winds at 10-15 mph. Winds are forecast to increase Saturday night from the east at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

Snow Possible Sunday: An upper-level low is forecast to gain strength and sweep through the Southeast Sunday. Behind the low, colder air and wrap-around moisture will be present. I would plan for the chance to see rain transition to a wintry mix and maybe all snow by late Sunday morning and into the afternoon hours Sunday. The good news is that surface temperatures are forecast to remain above freezing for most of Sunday afternoon. We’ll likely start the morning with temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s with temperatures cooling into the mid 30s by 3-4 PM. I don’t expect temperatures to drop below freezing until Sunday night into Monday morning. I think the greatest chance to see accumulating snow will be in North Alabama. Areas along and north of 278 could see a couple of inches of snow based on the latest forecast guidance. Areas I’m watching for the best chance to see accumulating snow in Central Alabama will be in parts of Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Snow will be possible for most of Central Alabama, but we still question how much will stick due to warm surface temperatures. We also question how much moisture will be present. If a band of snow forms on the backside of the low, it could produce heavy snowfall rates in a short period of time. If we see big bursts of heavy snow, accumulation will become more likely. Right now, I think the heaviest snow will stay in north Alabama and into Tennessee. Most of the snow that forms could stick on grassy surfaces, but it will likely melt on our roads thanks to warmer temperatures at the surface. Most of the moisture will be out of here by Sunday evening. Our short-range models are just starting to see the snow potential for Sunday, so we will have a better idea on potential snowfall totals tonight and tomorrow. Please note that winter weather forecasts can change easily, so please stay up-to-date on the latest information. We will have continuous updates on television, social media, and through our weather app.

Freezing Temperatures Monday Morning: Any residual moisture leftover from the weekend has the potential to turn to black ice Monday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 20s. Thankfully, I don’t expect a lot of people on the roads Monday morning due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. If you have to travel Monday morning, please use caution. Remember that bridges and overpasses are normally the first spots to become slick. Any black ice that forms Monday morning will quickly melt Monday afternoon. Combination of sunshine and above freezing temperatures should help us out. Plan for a partly cloudy sky Monday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperature Swings Next Week: After this weekend, our next rainmaker may not occur until Wednesday. We are forecasting temperatures to briefly warm-up above average next Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Rain is forecast to move in Wednesday evening and move out by Thursday morning. Behind this rain, temperatures could trend well below average as we finish out next week. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s for lows with highs in the 40s next Thursday and Friday.

