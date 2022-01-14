LawCall
Downtown Gadsden Chili Cook-off returns

Downtown Gadsden Chili Cook-off
Downtown Gadsden Chili Cook-off(City of Gadsden)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GADSDEN Ala. (WBRC) - Think your chili recipe is the best in town? Then put it to a taste test!

On Saturday, February 5, Downtown Gadsden welcomes back the popular Chili Cook-off. Local teams will put their wild and spicy or mild and traditional recipes to the taste test with on-site cooking and plenty of bragging rights on the line.

The public is invited to purchase taste tickets to sample the chili entries. Tickets will be available onsite for $1 each or six for $5. Chili will be ready for sampling at noon and everyone is encouraged to arrive early.

Judges will be sampling each participating chili to select 1st, 2nd and 3rd place cash-prize winners. The public can cast their votes for the crowd favorite.

“We are thrilled to be able to host the chili cook-off this year,” said Kay Moore, DGI director. “We were disappointed to not have it last year due to COVID concerns, so it is great to bring it back to showcase our talented local chili makers.”

Proceeds from the event will be used to support ongoing downtown projects.

Teams interested in joining can learn more at downtowngadsden.com or by calling 256-547-8696. Deadline for entry is Friday, January 21.

