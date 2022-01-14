Daniel Carlson’s kick sent two teams to the playoffs and money to one Birmingham non-profit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A game-winning kick from Daniel Carlson sent the Raiders and the Steelers to the playoffs.

The kick also sent a lot of money to one Birmingham non-profit.

Steelers fans really kicked it up a notch, by sending their money to one of the former Auburn kicker’s favorite charities.

Now Andy Thrower with aTeam Ministries has a new team to root for.

“We’re certainly Raiders fans because of Daniel Carlson, our second favorite team now is Steeler nation, no doubt about that,” Thrower said.

Following Sunday’s Raiders win, thanks to the foot of Carlson, Steelers fans immediately searched for ways to help charities the Auburn All-American supports.

“I’ve worked with aTeam since early in college,” Daniel Carlson said.

It didn’t take long for the donations to pour in for the pediatric cancer non-profit.

“It’s almost kinda like just watching a ticker, every so often we will hear another ding of here comes another donation from Steeler nation,” Thrower said.

With each gift, Steelers faithful wrote messages calling Carlson “the goat,” and thanking him for at least one more game with Big Ben.

“There are a lot of donations in the amount of $7 in honor of Ben Roethlisberger.”

As of Thursday morning, the black and gold have given more than $5,000 to aTeam.

“It’s been awesome just seeing the gratitude from the Steelers fanbase,” Carlson said.

The money is used for financial relief for families battling pediatric cancer.

“We want to help families lighten the burden,” Thrower said.

aTeam gives grants, provides housing, even awards scholarships for children fighting the disease.

“Such a meaningful cause,” Carlson said.

Carlson never expected a field goal to lead to such a movement, but it’s a win for everyone on and off the field.

“Great way to celebrate a win, and head into the playoffs,” Carlson said.

To learn more about aTeam Ministries click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.