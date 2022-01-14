LawCall
City of Birmingham to open warming station starting January 16th

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Birmingham announced that a warming station will be open to the public on Sunday, January 16th, and Monday, January 17th.

Officials say those who need warm shelter can go to the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC> The warming station will be open from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. on both days.

