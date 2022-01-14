LawCall
Child COVID-19 hospitalizations at record high in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health unveiled a new seal in August.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced as of Jan. 13, there were 9,266 total COVID-19 cases reported.

The breakdown of cases by age reads as follows:

  • Percent of cases, ages 0-4, 3.1 percent
  • Percent of cases, ages 5-11, 4.3 percent
  • Percent of cases, ages 12-17, 5.3 percent

Health officials are calling for parents to take measures to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. Those measures include wearing masks and getting their kids vaccinated.

“In the crisis of higher virus transmission with the Omicron variant, immediate measures are critical,” ADPH District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield said in a statement. “School-wide masking is at the top of the list of preventive steps that need to be implemented. Masks can still make a difference in school settings and allow students to remain in class, if properly used.”

Huntsville Hospital recently announced that it will be administering booster shots to 12-to-15-year olds.

“The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is extremely contagious and fast-spreading,” Dr. Katrina Skinner, President of the Alabama Chapter, AAP, said in a statement. “Pediatric hospitalizations are at record high numbers, and we continue to see children with serious complications of COVID-19 infections such as MIS-C. Parents should take the current COVID-19 outbreak seriously as it poses a very real threat to the health and well-being of their children. Children depend on their parents to protect them by minimizing their exposure to high-risk settings, to teach good masking practices and other preventive measures, as well as getting them vaccinated if eligible.”

