Chemical spill in Birmingham

Chemical spill.
Chemical spill.(Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue Service crews are on the scene of a chemical spill at 1125 Robert Industrial Drive.


Crews said 120 gallons of hydrochloric acid was spilled from a crate positioned in the back of a trailer. The chemical has been neutralized.

No report of any injuries.

We will update this story as we get more information.

