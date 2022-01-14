Chemical spill in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue Service crews are on the scene of a chemical spill at 1125 Robert Industrial Drive.

Crews said 120 gallons of hydrochloric acid was spilled from a crate positioned in the back of a trailer. The chemical has been neutralized.

No report of any injuries.

We will update this story as we get more information.

