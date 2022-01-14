LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Charges filed against 4 in slaying of off-duty LA cop

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck...
Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged four people in connection with the robbery and killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer and allege the suspects are tied to a street gang.

Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County.

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.

There was an argument and gunfire was exchanged between the assailants and the officer. Arroyos’ girlfriend was not hurt.

The defendants are charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering and are expected to make their first appearances in federal court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover announces new head football coach Wade Waldrop
Hoover High School announces new head football coach
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
47-year-old Charlotte Tarasine Simpson
Grandmother’s charges upgraded in death of infant grandchild
Chance for snow.
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Saturday, wintry weather possible Sunday
Jennifer Renata Coleman and Keith Randall Sanders died of natural causes
UPDATE: Public helps Jefferson Co. coroner find families of 2 people who died

Latest News

A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing...
Judge to decide if Wisconsin parade suspect will stand trial
Healthcare vaccine mandate and hospital staffing
State health leaders said federal vaccine mandate for hospital workers could make staffing shortages worse
President Joe Biden met privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
How officials were able to identify remains a decade later
How officials were able to identify remains a decade later