LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Canada: COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for truckers crossing border

By CNN
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Canada’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for truck drivers crossing the border starts Saturday.

The government clarified on Thursday that all truckers who enter Canada must be fully vaccinated, whether they are Canadian citizens or foreign nationals.

That clarification came a day after a government spokesperson mistakenly said Canadian truckers would be exempt.

The Canadian government announced the mandate in mid-November, setting a Jan. 15 date for it to take effect.

Unvaccinated American truckers will be turned back at the border, while unvaccinated Canadian truckers will have to quarantine and undergo testing.

The U.S. will place a similar mandate on Canadian truckers on Jan. 22.

Some are concerned the mandates will further interrupt already strained supply chains, which would likely worsen inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

47-year-old Charlotte Tarasine Simpson
Grandmother’s charges upgraded in death of infant grandchild
Chance for snow.
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Saturday, wintry weather possible Sunday
The remains were found in this backyard in May 2012.
Remains, found in Lincoln, identified more than 9 years later
Alabama school districts reported 16,000 COVID cases for the week through Jan. 13, 2022. The...
Alabama schools report 16K COVID cases; MPS leads the state
Robert Evans named Vestavia High School new head football coach.
Vestavia High School names new head football coach

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a rally in...
Prosecutor: Texas attorney general violated open records law
Mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting in Hueytown
Safety device not observed where Powell trench collapsed, officials say
Safety device not present at Powell trench collapse, officials say
Hairdresser Chelsea Woody stands outside her car at a grocery store Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in...
Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home
Officials with the City of Birmingham announced that a warming station will be open to the...
City of Birmingham to open warming station starting January 16th