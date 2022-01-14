LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Boy aims to surf every day for 1,000 days

By News 12 New Jersey
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (NEWS 12) - Surfing is a popular hobby for many who live near the ocean, but for ten-year old is taking it to the next level, even with snow on the ground!

Carter Doorley schleps his surfboard across knee-high snow drifts and ice to the beach in New Jersey.

It’s a snow day from school for Carter, but when it comes to this ten-year-old and surfing, there’s no such thing as a day off.

When COVID sent the state into lockdown in 2020, Carter vowed to keep busy by surfing every day. He’s kept at it for 590 days straight.

“I guess COVID because there was nothing else to do,” Carter responded when asked what makes him keep
the streak alive. “And since there is nothing else to do, why not keep doing it. It’s fun. And I got all these great things from doing it so I’m just going to keep doing it.”

The streak has earned Carter notoriety through news coverage and social media. It’s translated into some free gear and the ability to pay it forward. He’s raised money for a local animal rescue and collected food for a local soup kitchen.

At first, the goal was 100 days, then it was a year. Now, Carter is shooting for 1,000 days.

His mom Dawn Doorley is his driver and support staff, helping make sure the streak stays alive.

“Every time he reaches a milestone it gets bumped up,” Doorley said.

As any parent knows, time goes too fast and Doorley knows these moments are precious even if sometimes, it’s a slog.

“Me and Carter’s dad, we’re just so happy that he found his thing,” Doorley said. “And the ocean has always been his thing that kind of calms him and grounds him. And he’s so happy to be out there and we’re happy to help his passion every day.”

Carter’s enthusiasm and stoke is definitely contagious.

To put it in perspective, at the Jersey shore it’s been under 40 degrees lately and will reach single digits this weekend.

Copyright 2022 News 12 News Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance for snow.
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Saturday, wintry weather possible Sunday
47-year-old Charlotte Tarasine Simpson
Grandmother’s charges upgraded in death of infant grandchild
The remains were found in this backyard in May 2012.
Remains, found in Lincoln, identified more than 9 years later
Robert Evans named Vestavia High School new head football coach.
Vestavia High School names new head football coach
The parents of the shooting victim Jeffrey Reed are speaking out.
Parents of Bama Lanes shooting victim speak

Latest News

Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating...
Michigan AG asks feds to investigate fake GOP electors
Congress and the healthcare industry want to break down barriers for minorities in medical school
Congress and the healthcare industry want to break down barriers for minorities in medical school
A 10-year-old from Brigantine has made it his mission to surf every single day during the...
Boy surfs every day since COVID lockdown, vows to make it to 1000 days