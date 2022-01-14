LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Anniston warming station to remain open until next Wednesday

The warming station at the Carver Community Center will stay open until Wed.
The warming station at the Carver Community Center will stay open until Wed.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston is keeping a warming station open until next week.

A news release sent out Friday says the public warming station at the Carver Community Center, located at 720 W. 14th Street, will stay open until Wednesday, January 19 at 7 a.m.


maps embed

Anyone who needs more information on the warming station is asked to call 256-231-7630.

If you are interested in donating meals or helping with meal prep for the warming station please call Ms. Diane Smith at 704-904-8774.

Donations are still being accepted for the annual Point-In-Time Count for sheltered and unsheltered citizens. The goal is to fill 250 bags with donations. Items needed are:

  • Pop-Top Canned Food Items (ravioli, pasta, chili, fruit cups, etc.)
  • Hot Hands
  • Gloves
  • Toboggans
  • Disposable Ponchos/Rain Jackets
  • Baby Wipes/Sanitizing Wipes (no liquids)
  • Toothpaste

Donations should be dropped off before Wednesday, January 19, 2022 to one of the following locations:

Carver Community Center

720 W. 14th St, Anniston, AL 36201

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

United Way of East Central Alabama

1505 Wilmer Ave, Anniston, AL 36201

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fridays: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance for snow.
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Saturday, wintry weather possible Sunday
47-year-old Charlotte Tarasine Simpson
Grandmother’s charges upgraded in death of infant grandchild
The remains were found in this backyard in May 2012.
Remains, found in Lincoln, identified more than 9 years later
Robert Evans named Vestavia High School new head football coach.
Vestavia High School names new head football coach
The parents of the shooting victim Jeffrey Reed are speaking out.
Parents of Bama Lanes shooting victim speak

Latest News

Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
First Alert Desk: Police had a shooting scene tapped off for hours Friday morning.
Man killed in early morning B’ham shooting
First Alert Desk: Police had a shooting scene tapped off for hours Friday morning.
First Alert Desk: Police had a shooting scene tapped off for hours Friday morning.
First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic