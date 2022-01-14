Anniston warming station to remain open until next Wednesday
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston is keeping a warming station open until next week.
A news release sent out Friday says the public warming station at the Carver Community Center, located at 720 W. 14th Street, will stay open until Wednesday, January 19 at 7 a.m.
Anyone who needs more information on the warming station is asked to call 256-231-7630.
If you are interested in donating meals or helping with meal prep for the warming station please call Ms. Diane Smith at 704-904-8774.
Donations are still being accepted for the annual Point-In-Time Count for sheltered and unsheltered citizens. The goal is to fill 250 bags with donations. Items needed are:
- Pop-Top Canned Food Items (ravioli, pasta, chili, fruit cups, etc.)
- Hot Hands
- Gloves
- Toboggans
- Disposable Ponchos/Rain Jackets
- Baby Wipes/Sanitizing Wipes (no liquids)
- Toothpaste
Donations should be dropped off before Wednesday, January 19, 2022 to one of the following locations:
Carver Community Center
720 W. 14th St, Anniston, AL 36201
Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
United Way of East Central Alabama
1505 Wilmer Ave, Anniston, AL 36201
Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fridays: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
