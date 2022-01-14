Anniston warming station to remain open until next Wednesday

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston is keeping a warming station open until next week.

A news release sent out Friday says the public warming station at the Carver Community Center, located at 720 W. 14th Street, will stay open until Wednesday, January 19 at 7 a.m.

Anyone who needs more information on the warming station is asked to call 256-231-7630.

If you are interested in donating meals or helping with meal prep for the warming station please call Ms. Diane Smith at 704-904-8774.

Donations are still being accepted for the annual Point-In-Time Count for sheltered and unsheltered citizens. The goal is to fill 250 bags with donations. Items needed are:

Pop-Top Canned Food Items (ravioli, pasta, chili, fruit cups, etc.)

Hot Hands

Gloves

Toboggans

Disposable Ponchos/Rain Jackets

Baby Wipes/Sanitizing Wipes (no liquids)

Toothpaste



Donations should be dropped off before Wednesday, January 19, 2022 to one of the following locations:

Carver Community Center

720 W. 14th St, Anniston, AL 36201

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

United Way of East Central Alabama

1505 Wilmer Ave, Anniston, AL 36201

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fridays: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.