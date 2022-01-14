LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama Supreme Court raises maximum murder bail amount

The Alabama Supreme Court building in Montgomery.
The Alabama Supreme Court building in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Supreme Court issued an order Friday afternoon to raise the maximum bail amount for murder charges in the state.

Previously, a murder suspect’s bail could be set at $150,000. Now it can go up to $1.5 million.

Judges will still have discretion over bail amounts outside this recommended range.

The other recommended bail ranges are as follows:

Felonies

  • Capital felony: $50,000-No bail
  • Murder: $15,000-$1,500,000
  • Class A felony: $10,000-$60,000
  • Class B felony: $5,000-$30,000
  • Class C felony: $2,500-$15,000
  • Drug manufacturing and trafficking: $5,000-$1,500,000
  • Class D felony: $1,000-$10,000

Misdemeanors (not included elsewhere in the schedule)

  • Class A misdemeanor: $300-$6,000
  • Class B misdemeanor: $300-$3,000
  • Class C misdemeanor: $300-$1,000
  • Violation: $300-$500

Municipal-ordinance violations

  • $300-$1,000

Traffic-related offenses

  • DUI: $1,000-$7,500
  • Reckless driving: $300-$1,000
  • Speeding: $300-$500
  • Other traffic violation: $300-$500

The decision comes on the heels of Tory Johnson’s new bail ruling. Johnson is charged with murder and assault in the deadly shooting at Bama Lanes last weekend. He was released on $270,000 bail shortly after his arrest, prompting Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey to petition for a bail increase.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Tiffany B. McCord raised Johnson’s total bail to $860,000 Thursday. He is now back in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

47-year-old Charlotte Tarasine Simpson
Grandmother’s charges upgraded in death of infant grandchild
Chance for snow.
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Saturday, wintry weather possible Sunday
The remains were found in this backyard in May 2012.
Remains, found in Lincoln, identified more than 9 years later
Alabama school districts reported 16,000 COVID cases for the week through Jan. 13, 2022. The...
Alabama schools report 16K COVID cases; MPS leads the state
The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama

Latest News

EMA officials here in this part of the state say they are prepared, but feel very strongly at...
West Alabama in the clear for now from wintry weather this weekend
One West Alabama business owner was somewhat surprised by the court’s ruling, but in the end,...
Tuscaloosa business owner reacts to court ruling against vaccine and testing mandate
Chemical spill.
Chemical spill in Birmingham
Officials with the U.S. Small Business Administration say more than one million dollars have...
More than $1 Million approved for disaster loans in Alabama